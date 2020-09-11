UNLV cuts workers' hours amid lack of events

UNLV is cutting work hours for 46 staff members due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on live events.

The employees' primary responsibilities involve live events or coordinating travel.

The employees will still retain benefits. The cutbacks will have a projected savings of $1.2 million. UNLV cut 15% of its operating budget earlier this year and has not filled 15 vacant positions.

Fall sports in the Mountain West Conference have been postponed, so there are no live events at the Thomas & Mack Center. Sam Boyd Stadium also is closing as the Rebels will play home football games at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.