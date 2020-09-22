Central Michigan has hired Texas executive senior associate athletic director Amy Folan as its new AD, the school announced Tuesday.

Folan, who joined Texas' athletic department in 2003, oversaw the Longhorn Foundation, the department's fundraising arm, and the school's athletic ticket office.

"Amy is a well-respected leader and will be an outstanding representative of CMU Athletics, our student-athletes and our entire university community," CMU President Bob Davies said. "An incredible passion for student-athletes, combined with her experience and leadership in fundraising and compliance, positioned her as the best fit to take our athletics program to the next level."

"I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family," Folan said. "Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar."

Folan replaces Michael Alford, who in July became the new CEO of Seminole Boosters, the fundraising organization of Florida State's athletic department.

Glenn Sugiyama, managing partner and global sports practice leader for DHR International, led the search to replace Alford. The two other finalists for the job were Michigan State deputy athletic director Alan Haller and Derek van der Merwe, the COO for University of Arizona athletics and the former deputy AD at Central Michigan.

Folan, a former soccer player at UConn, worked in compliance at both Georgia and Texas, and she spent three years at the NCAA.