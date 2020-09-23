Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory resigned Monday, marking the second abrupt departure in as many months by a coach of one of the school's women's sports programs.

Texas Tech fired women's basketball coach Marlene Stollings in August amid allegations of a toxic and abusive atmosphere within that program.

Neither the school nor Gregory gave a reason for her departure Tuesday, a little more than a year after she signed a five-year extension. USA Today reported that the school acknowledged in response to an open-records request that it was conducting an internal review of the softball program under Gregory.

USA Today reported that review concluded Monday, the day before Gregory resigned.

In a statement, Gregory said it was "best to part ways" with the school. Also in a statement, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt thanked Gregory "for her contributions" in six seasons.

Like Stollings, Gregory was successful in terms of wins and losses in recent seasons. After losing records in her first three seasons, Texas Tech posted winning records the past three seasons. That includes a 42-16 record and NCAA tournament appearance in 2019. The team was 17-9 when the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Granted additional eligibility by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic, two of the three seniors on the most recent team elected to return for the 2021 season.

Texas Tech was the former Texas A&M infielder's first Division I head-coaching position.

Texas Tech fired Stollings for cause on Aug. 6. Stollings told ESPN earlier this month that she believes she was dismissed unjustly and will pursue litigation. The school subsequently announced that it had retained an outside law firm to conduct a review of the "overall climate around issues of student-athlete well-being within the athletic department."

The school has not announced an interim softball coach.