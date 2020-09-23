Penn State had 20 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 in its latest round of testing, which included 830 total tests, the school announced Wednesday.

The testing period was from Sept. 12-18. To help protect the privacy of its athletes, PSU did not specify which sports have reported positive tests.

The Big Ten last week announced it would begin its football season on Oct. 24 after postponing it because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. While conference officials have said the ability to test daily was a major reason the presidents and chancellors were unanimous in their vote to return, the Big Ten hasn't yet announced the company that will conduct the tests, or if an official agreement has been reached.

Penn State has been testing its student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff at least once a week, according to a school spokesperson. Individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will then be retested.

The school said it has also implemented contact tracing procedures, which include quarantine and testing for anyone who might have come into close contact with positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," the school said in a statement.