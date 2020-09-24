NC State announced temporary salary reductions and furloughs to try to make up for an expected $25 million-$35 million shortfall in projected revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletics director Boo Corrigan said Thursday.

In a letter to NC State fans and supporters, Corrigan said the reductions would run from Oct. 24 until June 30, 2021. Coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more would have their salaries reduced by 20%. That group includes Corrigan, football coach Dave Doeren and nearly his entire staff, men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts and women's basketball coach Wes Moore.

In addition, coaches and staff making between $100,000 and $199,999 will have their salaries reduced 15%, and coaches and staff making less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days.

Corrigan said even these reductions would not eliminate all the budget shortfalls.