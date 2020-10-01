The University of Maryland announced 13 coaches and athletic director Damon Evans have volunteered to take 10% pay cuts in addition to the university-imposed base pay salary reduction.

The head coaches include football coach Mike Locksley, men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon, women's basketball coach Brenda Frese and men's soccer coach Sasho Cirovski.

"This is an incredible demonstration of generosity and commitment to the mission of our athletic department," Evans said. "I appreciate these coaches' continued understanding during these unprecedented times. The pandemic has dealt us a financial crisis that requires difficult decisions.

"We continue to stay resilient and we will get through this together. Focus on the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes remains our top priority as we are committed to maintaining their student experience to the best of our abilities."

Evans will also take an additional 10% cut from his supplemental pay.

The announcement comes two days after the Maryland athletic department launched a fundraising campaign called More Than the Score geared towards offsetting losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contributions to the fund will help fund increased operational expenses, including regular COVID-19 testing, ECGs and cardiac MRIs, mental health services, technology support for virtual classes and tutoring and enhanced safety measures implemented for strength and conditioning.

The athletic department has implemented pay cuts as well as department-wide budget and hiring freezes to help mitigate its expenses.