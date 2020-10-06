The Big Ten says its hockey season will have a 24-game conference schedule and will begin as soon as Nov. 13.

Each Big Ten team also will have an additional four games against Arizona State.

The Big Ten tournament will have a one-weekend, single-elimination format and will take place from March 18-20.

Big Ten hockey teams will follow the same protocols that the conference announced Sept. 16. Those include daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening. Arizona State will adhere to the same testing protocols.