Thursday's women's soccer game between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 10 Virginia has been postponed because of roster depletion caused by the coronavirus and injuries, sources told ESPN.

The game between two of the most successful programs in women's soccer is the first ACC game that has been postponed this season. The ACC is one of four conferences playing women's soccer in the fall, along with the Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt.

North Carolina is 4-0-0 this season, most recently beating Clemson at home on Thursday. Virginia is 4-1-1 and last played in a home win against Miami on Sunday.

Neither team is scheduled to play again until Oct. 15, and it is unknown whether this game will be rescheduled.