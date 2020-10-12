WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Officials at UNC Wilmington say a COVID-19 cluster has developed within the school's swimming and diving team.

A statement from the school on Monday said seven cases were discovered within the team.

State health officials define a cluster as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location in the past 14 days.

According to the school, the individuals involved have been and/or are isolating and have been receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed.

The university said it had informed the New Hanover County Health Department and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.