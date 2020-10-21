Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey will leave the role he has held since 2015 and transition to a job in university-level fundraising, the school announced Wednesday.

He will be replaced on an interim basis by Bob Carney, the senior associate athletic director for strategic planning and capital projects. Carney has worked for the department since 2005.

"It has been a privilege for me to be a part of Boise State Athletic for the past 21 years, both as an athletic director and senior level administrator," Apsey said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to have been able to work with such incredible people while serving our amazing student-athletes that wore the Blue and Orange"

Apsey arrived at Boise State in 1998 and served as a senior associate athletic director until 2014. He left for a year to become the athletic director at Carroll College in Montana before returning to Boise to replace Mark Coyle as the Broncos' AD.

"On behalf of our entire Boise State University community, I want to thank Curt Apsey for the tremendous role that he has played in helping our student-athletes achieve unparalleled successes over the past five years," Boise State president Marlene Tromp said in a statement. "In this new role, he will continue to work on behalf of our athletics department but also can put his tremendous skill set to work for our entire university during this critical time."

Under Apsey's leadership, Boise State has remained one of the most successful athletic departments nationally, finishing as the top-ranked Group of 5 school in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings in 2017-18 and 2018-19.