Arizona athletics is eliminating 21 full-time positions and 15 previously frozen positions to help overcome financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts and reorganization planning will reduce the department's overall spending by $30 million this fiscal year and beyond. The department faces a projected $45 million revenue loss due to restrictions of fan attendance at athletic events, a reduced football schedule and uncertainty of other revenue streams.

The department also will save about $10 million in restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21 and $8 million from a reduction in overall sport expenses.