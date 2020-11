Georgia men's soccer coach Billy Lesesne has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

Lesesne will miss Friday's final regular-season game against Missouri. Assistant coach Robert Lane will fill in for Lesesne against Missouri.

Lesesne is in isolation and is expected to return for next week's SEC tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Georgia is 2-1-2 in the SEC East and 2-3-2 overall this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.