Mississippi State has announced 25% seating capacity for men's and women's basketball games this season at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

The governor's most recent executive order determined capacity, and the school has designed a socially distanced seating plan, with protocols from state, university and city health officials along with the Southeastern Conference and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Spectators must wear a face covering, mask or face shield covering the nose and mouth except while eating or drinking. The athletic department will also implement physical distancing to create clear separation between the court area and seating.

Humphrey Coliseum will undergo temporary reseating under the plan and will limit seats to four assigned at priority for each ticket account. MSU students will remain in the lower bowl.