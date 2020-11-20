Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating, he announced in a tweet Friday.

Fulmer, 70, said he is "feeling fine" and is asymptomatic. He said he initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and that a second test confirmed the diagnosis.

"I remain asymptomatic at this point, I am feeling fine and will continue to work remotely while adhering to CDC and local health department guidelines," Fulmer wrote. "I have not been deemed to be a close contact with any of our student-athletes or sport-specific staff members."

Tennessee's football team is scheduled to play at Auburn on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Fulmer, who compiled a 152-52 record as the Volunteers' football coach from 1992 and 2008 and guided them to a national championship in 1998, was hired as athletic director in December 2017.