Boise State is expected to name Baylor associate vice president for athletics Jeramiah Dickey as its next athletic director, sources told ESPN on Friday.

An agreement is being finalized with Dickey, who has been with Baylor since February 2017. Dickey also worked under Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades at Houston, Akron and UTEP, and served under athletic director Hunter Yurachek at Houston.

Yahoo Sports first reported Dickey's expected hiring at Boise State.

Curt Apsey stepped down as Boise State's athletic director in October and was reassigned to another position at the university. Sources said Boise State also considered Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard, Santa Clara athletic director Renee Baumgartner, Washington State deputy athletic director Bryan Blair and others for the AD position.

Dickey holds degrees from Texas and Akron and has extensive experience in fundraising and other areas.

Boise State also is looking for a football coach after Bryan Harsin left last month for the top job at Auburn. The school is expected to strongly consider two of its former players, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, among others, for the job.