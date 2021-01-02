Justin Fields overcomes a brutal hit and throws six touchdowns leading Ohio State to the dominant Sugar Bowl win over Clemson. (2:27)

The Ohio State Buckeyes romped in the Sugar Bowl, scoring seven touchdowns on the way to a 49-28 win over the Clemson Tigers that earned the Buckeyes a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama.

Six of Ohio State's scores came via quarterback Justin Fields' passing in a performance that turned heads and had one of the Buckeyes' most visible and vocal fans -- LeBron James -- crowing on Twitter in a flurry of tweets after Ohio State's win and shortly after James' Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs.

James threw some shade at Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who took issue with Ohio State's limited six-game schedule and had the Buckeyes ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

I'm looking forward to seeing what Dabo answer is when they ask him if he still think @OhioStateFB is the 11th best team in the country. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

LeBron didn't stop there in needling Swinney, making reference to a memorable scene from "The Last Dance."

LeBron also reveled in the revenge factor, as Clemson beat Ohio State in the CFP last season.

James also gave a shoutout to Fields and noted the Buckeyes still have work to do.

Give @justnfields his 💐's now why he's still a BUCKEYE!!!!! He's flat out SPECIAL!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 2, 2021

The Buckeyes' Twitter feed razzed Swinney as well, playing off Clemson's nickname and Swinney's optimistic outlook about the coronavirus.

This

Is

Gonna

End

Real

Soon#GoBuckeyes #Fight — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 2, 2021

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson got into the act as well.