Georgia is promoting Josh Brooks to a full-time role as athletic director, the school announced Wednesday.

Brooks, who has served as Georgia's deputy athletic director, took over the department in an interim role on Jan. 1 when Greg McGarity retired after a decade at the school.

Brooks, 40, has spent 11 years total at Georgia during two stints, returning in 2016 as executive associate director of athletics.

"I want to thank [university] President [Jere] Morehead for giving me this incredible opportunity," Brooks said in a prepared statement. "This is a dream come true, and I am excited to get started. To everyone who supports and represents Georgia athletics -- from our student-athletes, donors, and fans to our coaches, staff, and administrators -- you are the heart and soul of the Bulldog Nation, and I am honored to lead an organization that means so much to all of us. As athletic director, you can expect me to be visible, to be connected and engaged, and to be tirelessly devoted to the success of our student-athletes."

Brooks spent two years as athletic director at Milllsaps College, a Division III program in Mississippi, and then served as deputy athletic director at Louisiana-Monroe. He holds degrees from both LSU and Georgia.

McGarity announced Nov. 30 that he would retire at the end of the year. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, who played basketball at Georgia and later served as deputy athletic director under McGarity, announced Dec. 18 that she would remain at Virginia.

The budget of Georgia's athletic association grew from $89 million to $153 million under McGarity, who oversaw $200 million in facility improvements.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.