Larry Scott's 11-year run as Pac-12 commissioner will end in June, the conference announced Wednesday night.

In a statement, the conference said Scott will remain in the job until June 30, and assist in the transition.

His current contract is set to expire in June 2022.

"We appreciate Larry's pioneering efforts in growing the conference by adding new competitive university programs and accelerating the Pac-12 to television network parity with the other conferences," said Oregon president Michael Schill, the chair of Pac-12 CEO Group. "At one point, our television agreement was the most lucrative in the nation and the debut of the Pac-12 Network helped deliver our championship brand to US and global markets on traditional and digital platforms. That said, the intercollegiate athletics marketplace doesn't remain static and now is a good time to bring in a new leader who will help us develop our go-forward strategy."

An executive committee that includes Washington State president Kirk Schulz, Washington president Ana Mari Cauce and Schill will lead the search for his replacement.