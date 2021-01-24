Following positive tests for a new coronavirus strain within Michigan athletics, the state department of health and human services has closed all facilities and paused all University of Michigan teams and activities for up to 14 days, according to a release from the school.

Per the release, the state is taking a cautious approach to the new SAR-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 strain of the virus, which is "approximately 50 percent more transmittable." All athletes, coaches and staffers are required to quarantine, beginning Saturday, possibly for two weeks.

"Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in the statement.

It's unclear how games and other teams might be affected beyond the potential two-week quarantine.

The No. 7 Michigan men's basketball squad defeated Purdue 70-53 in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday night. The No. 11-ranked women's team lost 81-77 to Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.

Both teams could potentially miss four games.