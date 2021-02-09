Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir has agreed to take the athletic director's job at UCF, sources told ESPN.

Mohajir, a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, has overseen the Arkansas State athletic department since 2012. He played football at Arkansas State in the 1990s and worked at Kansas and Florida Atlantic in athletic administration before returning to his alma mater.

While at Arkansas State, Mohajir hired head football coaches Bryan Harsin (now at Auburn), Blake Anderson (now at Utah State) and most recently Butch Jones, who guided Tennessee to back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2015 and 2016, which has happened only three times in the past 20 years at Tennessee.

Arkansas State also significantly upgraded its football and basketball facilities during Mohajir's tenure.

Mohajir's first order of business at UCF will be hiring a new head football coach. Mohajir replaces former UCF athletic director Danny White, who brought former Knights football coach Josh Heupel with him to Tennessee.