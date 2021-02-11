        <
          Oklahoma softball smashes NCAA-record 13 home runs

          4:00 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma smashed an NCAA-record 13 home runs to open its 2021 softball season with a 29-0 win against UTEP.

          Grace Lyons and Tiare Jennings both homered three times, while Kinzie Hansen (2) Nicole Mendes (2), Jocelyn Alo, Jayda Coleman and Mackenzie Donihoo rounded out the record-breaking game, which ended after just five innings in the Miner Invitational.

          The previous single-game home run record of 10 was shared by BYU (2008) and UTSA (2004). Oklahoma, which was ranked No. 4 nationally to open the season, wasted no time putting the game out of reach with 13 runs in the top of the first inning.

          The win was the first of two games scheduled for Thursday, with another two slated for Friday, including a rematch against UTEP.