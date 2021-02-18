Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel has received a new five-year contract through June 2026, the university announced Thursday.

Michigan's board of regents approved the deal for Manuel, who has led Michigan's athletic department since 2016. He competed in both football and track and field for Michigan and earned three degrees from the school. Manuel's original contract at Michigan was set to expire March 13.

The 52-year-old earned $940,500 in 2020 but took a 10% voluntary pay cut to help offset department-wide revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Manuel, who served as an athletics director at Connecticut and Buffalo before coming to Michigan, hired Wolverines men's basketball coach Juwan Howard in 2019. In January, he negotiated a new contract for football coach Jim Harbaugh.