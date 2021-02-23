The Big West Conference will hold its men's and women's basketball tournaments without spectators, including family and guests of the teams.

The tournaments will be played March 9-13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, where they were moved from their usual home in Anaheim, California.

The Big West's board of directors decided to start the season without fans in attendance.

League Commissioner Dan Butterly says the latest decision to keep fans away from the tournaments is a way to protect the teams in their chase for the league's automatic bids to the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.