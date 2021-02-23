UCLA dismissed track and field and cross country runner Chris Weiland on Monday evening after an alleged video and text message exchange surfaced on Instagram of him using racist and sexist language.

Head coach Avery Anderson announced Weiland's dismissal in a statement from the team's Twitter account on Monday night, while also acknowledging he had previously suspended Weiland.

"Chris Weiland has been dismissed as a member of the cross country and track and field teams," Anderson's statement said. "When first learning of this a few months ago, I was disgusted and immediately suspended him indefinitely from the team.

"Even in my disgust, as a coach, my intentions are always to lead and educate and make the change happen that I want to see in this world. I can talk about changing the world, or I can put in the work to do so. And that is what I have done over the last few months with this individual."