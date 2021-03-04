Kaden Martin, the son of former Tennessee quarterback and coach Tee Martin, committed to Miami to play baseball on Wednesday.

Martin is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound outfielder from Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. He is projected as a prospect who could be selected in the 2021 MLB draft.

Being the son of a former quarterback and coach, Martin is also a member of the ESPN Junior 300 as a quarterback, ranked No. 296 overall. He had Power 5 offers to play football.

While he is a recruited football player and says he wants to try to play both sports at Miami, he is primarily committed to the Hurricanes as a baseball recruit and will count toward the baseball team's scholarship count. An NCAA rule states that if Martin plays a down of football for Miami, he would then count toward the football team's scholarship count.