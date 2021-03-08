Jackson Fristoe threw six perfect innings, and three others tagged in along the way, as No. 3 Mississippi State authored a combined no-hitter in a 13-0 victory over Kent State on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.

It was the Bulldogs' first no-hitter since 1999, and it was boosted by eight strikeouts from Fristoe, a freshman, who improved to 1-1. Landon Sims, Mikey Tepper and Cam Tullar also took the mound in the win, as Mississippi State (8-3) won for the fifth time in six games.

"It was exciting," Bulldogs coach Chris Lemonis said. "Around the fifth or sixth inning, you start to realize it because you've got to start making some pitching decisions."

All told, Mississippi State posted 13 strikeouts, with just two walks.

"Tip your hat to all our pitchers today," Lemonis said, "and we made three amazing plays on defense to keep that no-hitter intact."

The Golden Flashes fell to 4-4, after dropping two of three in the nonconference, weekend set.