Clemson is facing legal pressure from two separate groups of its own athletes who claim that the university's athletic department is discriminating against both male and female athletes in different ways.

An attorney representing a group of female athletes sent a letter Monday to Clemson President Jim Clements saying that if the school does not make plans to provide more financial aid for its female athletes, they intend to file a class action lawsuit.

Last week, a different attorney representing a group of male track athletes from the school sent a letter to Clements saying that they intend to file a lawsuit if the school doesn't reverse course on its plan to discontinue the cross country and track and field programs after this school year.

Title IX law requires that universities provide equal treatment to men and women on college campuses. Courts have determined through previous cases that schools have to provide a proportionate amount of both individual opportunities to compete in sports and financial aid for those participating in the sports. The athletes threatening legal action argue that Clemson is currently not providing enough money for its female participants and that the decision to eliminate the track team will lead to an unfair lack of individual opportunities for the men.

The two letters are the latest attempts to apply legal pressure to reinstate the men's track team. Clemson's athletic director Dan Radakovich cited both financial concerns brought on by pandemic-related budget shortfalls and Title IX compliance as reasons for cutting the men's team when the school announced its plans in November. Since then, a group of athletes, alumni, parents and advocates have organized to try to push the school to reconsider its decision.

Lori Bullock, whose firm Newkirk Zwagerman represents the female athletes, said they were aware of the letter sent by the track team last week and that her clients also want to see the men's team reinstated.

"They support these efforts," Bullock's letter says. "And they want Clemson to comply with Title IX's other requirements, too."

Since last March, 35 Division I schools have announced plans to shutter, indefinitely suspend or downgrade a total of 115 teams. Twenty-two of those teams have since been reinstated as a result of pushback from athletes and advocacy groups. Several similar groups at other universities across the country have taken legal action to fight back against their own teams being cut.

Arthur Bryant of the Bailey Glasser law firm represents the male Clemson athletes. He said he submitted letters threatening lawsuits to university heads at William & Mary, East Carolina University, UNC-Pembroke, Dartmouth and others after those schools announced plans to cut sports in the past year.

All four of those schools have reconsidered their plans and intend to keep the sports they initially planned to cut. Bryant, who started working on Title IX cases in the 1980s, said this is the first time he's represented male athletes with a Title IX claim.

Clemson's student body, according to the most recently available public data, is split nearly evenly with 50.01% male students and 49.9% female students. Bryant's letter says eliminating the men's track and cross country teams would leave the school with 318 females athletes and only 229 male athletes. Bullock's letter on behalf of the women says that only 39% of the financial aid for Clemson sports goes to female athletes.

Bryant, who sent his letter last Friday, said he has not yet received a response from Clemson. Bullock did not respond to messages seeking comment. Clemson's university spokesperson did not respond to messages seeking comment.