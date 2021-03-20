Oklahoma, tied with Florida as the top-ranked women's gymnastics team in the nation, was upset on Saturday at the Big 12 championships by No. 9 Denver, marking the Sooners' only loss since the 2018 season and the first time the team failed to win the conference title since 2011.

Led by senior Lynnzee Brown, who earned a perfect 10.0 on uneven bars in the team's final routine of the day and won the individual all-around title, Denver earned its first Big 12 title in school history.

WHAT AN UPSET!@DU_Gymnastics wins the Big 12 Championship, stopping Oklahoma's pursuit of a ninth consecutive title. pic.twitter.com/sefBxdQg6R — espnW (@espnW) March 20, 2021

The Denver team recorded a total score of 197.350, defeating Oklahoma by a 0.225 margin. Iowa State finished in third place, followed by West Virginia in fourth.

Brown, who missed much of the 2020 season after tearing her Achilles tendon, was named the co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, alongside Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb.

NCAA regional competition is slated for April 1-3. Placements for all 36 tournament-bound teams and individual qualifiers will be announced during a selection show on Monday.

The NCAA championship will be held from April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma is the reigning national champion and has won three of the past four.