Notre Dame will no longer participate in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results, the school announced Thursday.

The Irish were scheduled to play No. 1 seed Boston College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. Because of Notre Dame's COVID-19 issues, the game will now be ruled a no contest.

"It's an unfortunate situation and I feel for our guys, especially our seniors," Irish head coach Jeff Jackson said in a release. "The team was excited about returning to the NCAA tournament and ready to continue competing after earning the opportunity. But with the multiple positives and subsequent contact tracing it became clear that for the safety of our team and the others in the tournament we could not proceed."

Notre Dame had clinched a fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship field, which is the second longest active streak in the country

The Irish went 14-13-2 in the regular season and were one of four Big Ten teams to make the field of 16.