Kentucky takes down Texas in four sets to win its first championship in school history. (0:21)

Spring is a busy time for college sports, especially with many sports' championships being pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is all the key information to know about the upcoming slate of tournaments, including dates, locations, how to watch and a list of all the title winners.

Upcoming championships

All times Eastern.

Women's soccer

First round: April 27-28

Second round: April 30-May 1 (ESPN3)

Third round: May 5

Quarterfinals: May 9

Semifinals: May 13 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

Championship: May 17 (5:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)

Men's soccer

First round: April 29

Second round: May 2 (ESPN3)

Third round: May 6

Quarterfinals: May 10

Semifinals: May 14 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Championship: May 17 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)

Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)

Men's volleyball

Semifinals: May 6 (Streaming live on NCAA.com)

Finals: May 8 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Field hockey

Opening round: April 30 (ESPN3)

First and second rounds: May 2 (ESPN3)

Where: Penn State and UNC Chapel Hill

Semifinals: May 7 (1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on ESPN3)

Championship: May 9 (7 p.m. on ESPNU)

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Women's beach volleyball

Selection show: May 2

First round: May 7 (ESPNU)

Elimination-bracket first round: May 7 (ESPNU)

Second round: May 7 (ESPNU)

Elimination-bracket second round: May 8 (ESPN2)

Third round: May 8 (4 p.m. on ESPN2)

Elimination-bracket third round: May 8 (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

Championship: May 9 (2 p.m. on ESPN2)

Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Men's lacrosse

Selection show: May 9

First round: May 15 (ESPNU)

Second round: May 16 (ESPNU)

Quarterfinals: May 22-23 (ESPNU)

Semifinals: May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)

Finals: May 31

Where: East Hartford, Connecticut

Women's lacrosse

Selection show: May 9

First round: May 14

Second round: May 16

Quarterfinals: May 22-23

Semifinals: May 28 (12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on ESPNU)

Finals: May 30 (12 p.m. on ESPNU)

Where: Towson, Maryland

Softball

Selection show: May 16

Regionals: May 20-23

Super Regionals: May 27-30

College World Series: June 3-June 9

Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch: ESPN networks

Baseball

Selection show: May 31

Regionals: June 4-June 6

Super Regionals: June 11-13

College World Series: June 19-30

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch: ESPN networks

Completed championships

Women's gymnastics

Winner: Michigan

Michigan won its first gymnastics championship with a score of 198.2500. Oklahoma came in second with 198.1625, Utah in third with 197.9875 and Florida in fourth with 197.1375.

Women's volleyball

Winner: Kentucky

The Wildcats took home their first crown after beating Texas in four sets.

Men's hockey

Winner: UMass

Massachusetts beat St. Cloud 5-0 for its first NCAA hockey title.

Women's hockey

Winner: Wisconsin

A 2-1 overtime win vs. Northwestern gave Wisconsin its sixth title, tied for most overall with Minnesota.

Wrestling

Winner: Iowa

The Hawkeyes clinched their first title since 2010 as Spencer Lee won his third individual title with Iowa.

Women's swimming and diving

Winner: Virginia

With 491 points, Virginia took home its first championship.