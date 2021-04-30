Spring is a busy time for college sports, especially with many sports' championships being pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is all the key information to know about the upcoming slate of tournaments, including dates, locations, how to watch and a list of all the title winners.
Upcoming championships
All times Eastern.
Women's soccer
First round: April 27-28
Second round: April 30-May 1 (ESPN3)
Third round: May 5
Quarterfinals: May 9
Semifinals: May 13 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Championship: May 17 (5:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)
Men's soccer
First round: April 29
Second round: May 2 (ESPN3)
Third round: May 6
Quarterfinals: May 10
Semifinals: May 14 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
Championship: May 17 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)
Men's volleyball
Semifinals: May 6 (Streaming live on NCAA.com)
Finals: May 8 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
Where: Columbus, Ohio
Field hockey
Opening round: April 30 (ESPN3)
First and second rounds: May 2 (ESPN3)
Where: Penn State and UNC Chapel Hill
Semifinals: May 7 (1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on ESPN3)
Championship: May 9 (7 p.m. on ESPNU)
Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Women's beach volleyball
Selection show: May 2
First round: May 7 (ESPNU)
Elimination-bracket first round: May 7 (ESPNU)
Second round: May 7 (ESPNU)
Elimination-bracket second round: May 8 (ESPN2)
Third round: May 8 (4 p.m. on ESPN2)
Elimination-bracket third round: May 8 (6 p.m. on ESPN2)
Championship: May 9 (2 p.m. on ESPN2)
Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama
Men's lacrosse
Selection show: May 9
First round: May 15 (ESPNU)
Second round: May 16 (ESPNU)
Quarterfinals: May 22-23 (ESPNU)
Semifinals: May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Finals: May 31
Where: East Hartford, Connecticut
Women's lacrosse
Selection show: May 9
First round: May 14
Second round: May 16
Quarterfinals: May 22-23
Semifinals: May 28 (12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on ESPNU)
Finals: May 30 (12 p.m. on ESPNU)
Where: Towson, Maryland
Softball
Selection show: May 16
Regionals: May 20-23
Super Regionals: May 27-30
College World Series: June 3-June 9
Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch: ESPN networks
Baseball
Selection show: May 31
Regionals: June 4-June 6
Super Regionals: June 11-13
College World Series: June 19-30
Where: Omaha, Nebraska
How to watch: ESPN networks
Completed championships
Women's gymnastics
Winner: Michigan
Michigan won its first gymnastics championship with a score of 198.2500. Oklahoma came in second with 198.1625, Utah in third with 197.9875 and Florida in fourth with 197.1375.
Women's volleyball
Winner: Kentucky
The Wildcats took home their first crown after beating Texas in four sets.
Men's hockey
Winner: UMass
Massachusetts beat St. Cloud 5-0 for its first NCAA hockey title.
Women's hockey
Winner: Wisconsin
A 2-1 overtime win vs. Northwestern gave Wisconsin its sixth title, tied for most overall with Minnesota.
Wrestling
Winner: Iowa
The Hawkeyes clinched their first title since 2010 as Spencer Lee won his third individual title with Iowa.
Women's swimming and diving
Winner: Virginia
With 491 points, Virginia took home its first championship.