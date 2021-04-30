        <
          2020-21 NCAA tournaments -- Dates, TV info and more

          Kentucky wins first ever volleyball national championship (0:21)

          Kentucky takes down Texas in four sets to win its first championship in school history. (0:21)

          3:00 PM ET
          Spring is a busy time for college sports, especially with many sports' championships being pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is all the key information to know about the upcoming slate of tournaments, including dates, locations, how to watch and a list of all the title winners.

          Upcoming championships

          All times Eastern.

          Women's soccer
          First round: April 27-28
          Second round: April 30-May 1 (ESPN3)
          Third round: May 5
          Quarterfinals: May 9
          Semifinals: May 13 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
          Championship: May 17 (5:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)

          Men's soccer
          First round: April 29
          Second round: May 2 (ESPN3)
          Third round: May 6
          Quarterfinals: May 10
          Semifinals: May 14 (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Championship: May 17 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Where: Cary, North Carolina (entire tournament)

          Men's volleyball
          Semifinals: May 6 (Streaming live on NCAA.com)
          Finals: May 8 (8 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Where: Columbus, Ohio

          Field hockey
          Opening round: April 30 (ESPN3)
          First and second rounds: May 2 (ESPN3)
          Where: Penn State and UNC Chapel Hill

          Semifinals: May 7 (1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on ESPN3)
          Championship: May 9 (7 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

          Women's beach volleyball
          Selection show: May 2
          First round: May 7 (ESPNU)
          Elimination-bracket first round: May 7 (ESPNU)
          Second round: May 7 (ESPNU)
          Elimination-bracket second round: May 8 (ESPN2)
          Third round: May 8 (4 p.m. on ESPN2)
          Elimination-bracket third round: May 8 (6 p.m. on ESPN2)
          Championship: May 9 (2 p.m. on ESPN2)
          Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama

          Men's lacrosse
          Selection show: May 9
          First round: May 15 (ESPNU)
          Second round: May 16 (ESPNU)
          Quarterfinals: May 22-23 (ESPNU)

          Semifinals: May 29 (noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
          Finals: May 31
          Where: East Hartford, Connecticut

          Women's lacrosse
          Selection show: May 9
          First round: May 14
          Second round: May 16
          Quarterfinals: May 22-23

          Semifinals: May 28 (12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Finals: May 30 (12 p.m. on ESPNU)
          Where: Towson, Maryland

          Softball
          Selection show: May 16
          Regionals: May 20-23
          Super Regionals: May 27-30

          College World Series: June 3-June 9
          Where: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
          How to watch: ESPN networks

          Baseball
          Selection show: May 31
          Regionals: June 4-June 6
          Super Regionals: June 11-13

          College World Series: June 19-30
          Where: Omaha, Nebraska
          How to watch: ESPN networks

          Completed championships

          Women's gymnastics
          Winner: Michigan
          Michigan won its first gymnastics championship with a score of 198.2500. Oklahoma came in second with 198.1625, Utah in third with 197.9875 and Florida in fourth with 197.1375.

          Women's volleyball
          Winner: Kentucky
          The Wildcats took home their first crown after beating Texas in four sets.

          Men's hockey
          Winner: UMass
          Massachusetts beat St. Cloud 5-0 for its first NCAA hockey title.

          Women's hockey
          Winner: Wisconsin
          A 2-1 overtime win vs. Northwestern gave Wisconsin its sixth title, tied for most overall with Minnesota.

          Wrestling
          Winner: Iowa
          The Hawkeyes clinched their first title since 2010 as Spencer Lee won his third individual title with Iowa.

          Women's swimming and diving
          Winner: Virginia
          With 491 points, Virginia took home its first championship.