Minnesota Duluth freshman Luke Mylymok scores in the fifth overtime to send the two-time defending champions to the Frozen Four. (0:39)

The Frozen Four is set, and it includes three schools from Minnesota.

On April 8, St. Cloud State will face Minnesota State at 5 p.m. ET (ESPN2). The winner will play UMass or Minnesota Duluth, who play at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

The national title game is on April 10.

On Sunday, Minnesota State beat Minnesota 4-0 to eliminate the final top seed in the tournament.

St. Cloud State beat Boston College, another top seed, 4-1 to advance to the tournament semifinals on Sunday.