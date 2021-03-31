Auburn's women's gymnastics team have been forced to bow out of the NCAA Regional Championship this week due to COVID-19 protocols outlined by the NCAA and SEC.

Positive tests and contact tracing left the Tigers unable to compete, effectively ending their season.

Auburn was ranked 15th and had earned the No. 4 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, which will begin on Thursday.

Derrian Gobourne, Cassie Stevens and Drew Watson of Auburn were named to the All-SEC team a week ago.

Gobourne was also named Co-Event Specialist of the Year along with Kiya Johnson of LSU.