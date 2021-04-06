The UMass hockey team will be without four players for Thursday's Frozen Four game against Minnesota-Duluth due to COVID-19 tracing protocols.

"I feel for these players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point," coach Greg Carvel said in a statement. "They have earned the right to compete for a national championship, and to have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend. But nevertheless it's a result that we have to accept, and we will move forward together and utilize the depth of our roster for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh."

The winner of the game will face either St. Cloud State or Minnesota State in Saturday's national championship game.