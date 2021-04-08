The Mid-American Conference on Thursday eliminated the league's intraconference transfer policy, allowing student-athletes to transfer between MAC schools without losing a year of eligibility.

The decision was made unanimously by the league's Council of Presidents following recommendations from the Council of Directors of Athletics. According to a news release, the vote was conducted after receiving feedback from the Faculty Athletic Representatives and Council of Student-Athletes.

"Over a decade ago our student-athletes played an integral role in crafting a revision of the conference's intraconference transfer policy," MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a prepared statement. "With continued student-athlete feedback, the membership will eliminate the policy and be governed solely by NCAA transfer regulations that continue to evolve. The elimination of this policy is effective immediately, and aligns with our beliefs in providing opportunity and choice for Mid-American Conference student-athletes."

Last month, the ACC also eliminated its intraconference transfer policy after a unanimous decision by its board of directors. The steps taken by the individual conferences are a precursor to the NCAA's next possible move, as the organization is considering allowing all college athletes to transfer without penalty.