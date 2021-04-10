Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield was announced as the winner of the Hobey Baker Award on Friday as the top player in NCAA Division I hockey.

Caufield, a first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in 2019, won the award over North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay.

"It obviously means a lot to me. It means a lot to my school back at Wisconsin," Caufield told NHL Network. "I couldn't be more honored and privileged to receive this award. It's something that I was working for the whole year, so it feels pretty good."

Caufield, 20, led the nation in multiple categories this season, including goals (30), total points (52), power-play goals (11), power-play points (24) and shots on goal (165).

He is the second Wisconsin player to win the award, joining forward Blake Geoffrion, who won it in 2010.