Mac O'Keefe breaks the NCAA record for most goals in a lacrosse career to trim Penn State's deficit against Michigan. (0:36)

There's a new goal king in men's college lacrosse.

Penn State senior attacker Mac O'Keefe set the NCAA record for most career goals on Friday when he passed former Duke star Justin Guterding in the second period against Michigan.

O'Keefe entered the game with 211 career goals, just behind Guterding's record of 212. O'Keefe tied the record with his first goal of the game 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the first quarter to put Penn State up 1-0. His record-breaking goal came at the 7:33 mark of the second period.

O'Keefe added a third goal later in the second quarter. The Nittany Lions trailed the Wolverines 7-6 after two periods.

O'Keefe set the mark in his 64th career game, 11 games faster than Guterding, who had held the record since 2018.

O'Keefe, who graduated in 2020, was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA because his senior season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.