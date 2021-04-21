Jaiden Fields' walk-off single in the ninth inning gifts No. 22 Georgia an upset win over No. 1 Oklahoma (7-6), ending the Sooners' historic streak. (1:10)

Defending national champion and top-ranked Oklahoma saw its 40-game softball winning streak end Tuesday, falling 7-6 to Georgia in nine innings.

The Sooners' win streak is the third longest in NCAA history and comes up one shy of the school record they set in 2019. Arizona set the all-time mark (47) in 1997.

No. 21 Georgia (28-11) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings and walked off in the ninth when a single from Jaiden Fields, the younger sister of former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, scored Jacqui Switzer from second base.

👋 LATER, SOONERS!!!!!



Jaiden Fields drives in the winning run to deliver No. 1 Oklahoma its first loss of 2021!!



FINAL

⭕️ 6

🐶 7#Team25 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/nWyab9MByz — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) April 21, 2021

Fields finished the game 3-for-5, including a bizarre sequence in the fourth inning, when she hit a home run, only to be ruled out for missing home plate.

The loss, which was the first game of a double-header between the teams, was Oklahoma's first of the season after starting with 33 straight wins.