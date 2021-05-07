Syracuse lacrosse player Chase Scanlan was arrested Friday and charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, a Syracuse Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Orange.

Syracuse.com, citing the school's Department of Public Safety, reported that Scanlan was involved in a domestic incident on April 18. Scanlan was suspended indefinitely on April 20 for violating team rules. He was reinstated a week later by head coach John Desko but did not practice with the team and did not play in Syracuse's April 29 game at Notre Dame.

Syracuse.com reported Friday that the charge relates to Scanlan destroying a woman's phone and having a physical altercation with her. The paper said he is also charged with a harassment violation, but it is a non-criminal charge.

"Hopefully, today's arrest will put to rest the rumors that have been running rampant about this incident for the last couple of weeks and send a message that we take all incidents of domestic violence seriously, no matter where they are committed or by whom they are committed," Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

Desko would not say at a news conference Wednesday whether Scanlan has practiced with the team or individually. Syracuse was scheduled to play Robert Morris on Friday afternoon.

Scanlan, a sophomore, is the team's leading goal scorer this season and was third in points at the time of his suspension. He had started all nine of the team's games before he was suspended.

Syracuse is 6-5 this season.