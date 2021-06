The Bulldogs are heading to the Women's College World Series for the fifth time after defeating No. 4 Florida 6-0 in Game 2 of the Super Regionals. (0:28)

The Women's College World Series returns after last year's NCAA softball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-team field is set after 119 games of regional and super regional play. We have all the scores and updates until a champion is crowned.

Here are the complete results and schedule (all times ET):

Women's College World Series

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: James Madison vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, noon, ESPN

Game 2: Georgia vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: No. 11 Arizona vs. No. 3 Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: No. 10 Florida State vs. No. 2 UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 4:

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 5:

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, noon, ESPN

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 6:

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13 (if necessary): Rematch Game 11, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Rematch Game 12, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship series:

Game 1: Monday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 9, 7 p.m., ESPN

Super Regionals

(Best of three)

Baton Rouge Super Regional: No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State

Game 1: No. 10 Florida State 1, No. 7 LSU 0

Game 2: No. 10 Florida State 4, No. 7 LSU 3 (9) (No. 7 LSU eliminated)

No. 10 Florida State advances to WCWS

Los Angeles Super Regional: No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech

Game 1: Virginia Tech 7, No. 2 UCLA 2

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 2, Virginia Tech 0

Game 3: No. 2 UCLA 6, Virginia Tech 0 (Virginia Tech eliminated)

No. 2 UCLA advances to WCWS

Norman Super Regional: No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington

Game 1: No. 1 Oklahoma 4, No. 16 Washington 2

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 9, No. 16 Washington 1 (5) (No. 16 Washington eliminated)

No. 1 Oklahoma advances to WCWS

Tuscaloosa Super Regional: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky

Game 1: No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 3

Game 2: No. 3 Alabama 4, No. 14 Kentucky 1 (No. 14 Kentucky eliminated)

No. 3 Alabama advances to WCWS

Columbia Super Regional: No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison

Game 1: James Madison 2, No. 8 Missouri 1

Game 2: No. 8 Missouri 7, JMU 1

Game 3: James Madison 7, No. 8 Missouri 2 (No. 8 Missouri eliminated)

James Madison advances to WCWS

Fayetteville Super Regional: No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona

Game 1: No. 11 Arizona 10, No. 6 Arkansas 4

Game 2: No. 11 Arizona 4, No. 6 Arkansas 1 (No. 6 Arkansas eliminated)

No. 11 Arizona advances to WCWS

Stillwater Super Regional: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas

Game 1: No. 5 Oklahoma State 6, No. 12 Texas 1

Game 2: No. 12 Texas 4, No. 5 Oklahoma State 2

Game 3: No. 5 Oklahoma State 2, No. 12 Texas 0 (No. 12 Texas eliminated)

No. 5 Oklahoma State advances to WCWS

Gainesville Super Regional: No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia

Game 1: Georgia 4, No. 4 Florida 0

Game 2: Georgia 6, No. 4 Florida 0 (No. 4 Florida eliminated)

Georgia advances to WCWS

Regionals

Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23

Norman Regional (Norman, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 7

Game 2: No. 1 Oklahoma 19, Morgan State 0 (5)

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma 7, Wichita State 5

Game 4: Texas A&M 10, Morgan State 3 (Morgan State eliminated)

Game 5: Wichita State 9, Texas A&M 6 (Texas A&M eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 1 Oklahoma 24, Wichita State 7 (Wichita State eliminated)

No. 1 Oklahoma advances to super regional

Seattle Regional

Friday:

Game 1: Michigan 2, Seattle 0

Game 2: No. 16 Washington 3, Portland State 0

Saturday:

Game 3: Michigan 2, No. 16 Washington 1

Game 4: Seattle 6, Portland State 5 (Portland State eliminated)

Game 5: No. 16 Washington 8, Seattle 0 (5) (Seattle eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 16 Washington 2, Michigan 0

Game 7: No. 16 Washington 10, Michigan 5 (Michigan eliminated)

No. 16 Washington advances to super regional

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: James Madison 4, Liberty 3 (10)

Game 2: No. 9 Tennessee 8, Eastern Kentucky 1

Saturday:

Game 3: James Madison 3, No. 9 Tennessee 1

Game 4: Liberty 5, Eastern Kentucky 1 (Eastern Kentucky eliminated)

Game 5: Liberty 6, No. 9 Tennessee 4 (Tennessee eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: James Madison 8, Liberty 5 (Liberty eliminated)

James Madison advances to super regional

Columbia Regional (Columbia, Missouri)

Friday:

Game 1: Northern Iowa 8, Iowa State 0 (5)

Game 2: No. 8 Missouri 8, Illinois-Chicago 0 (6)

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 8 Missouri 4, Northern Iowa 0

Game 4: Iowa State 4, Illinois-Chicago 0 (Illinois-Chicago eliminated)

Game 5: Iowa State 4, Northern Iowa 3 (Northern Iowa eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 8 Missouri 5, Iowa State 0 (Iowa State eliminated)

No. 8 Missouri advances to super regional

Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, Campbell 0 (5)

Game 2: Mississippi State 3, Boston University 1

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 5 Oklahoma State 9, Mississippi State 3

Game 4: Campbell 7, Boston University 1 (Boston University eliminated)

Game 5: Mississippi State 12, Campbell 0 (5) (Campbell eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma State 10, Mississippi State 2 (5) (Mississippi State eliminated)

No. 5 Oklahoma State advances to super regional

Austin Regional (Austin, Texas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 12 Texas 12, Saint Francis (Pa.) 0 (5)

Game 2: Texas State 5, Oregon 1

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 12 Texas 6, Texas State 0

Game 4: Oregon 7, Saint Francis (Pa.) 0 (Saint Francis (Pa.) eliminated)

Game 5: Oregon 2, Texas 0 (Texas State eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: Oregon 3, No. 12 Texas 2 (8)

Game 7: No. 12 Texas 1, Oregon 0 (Oregon eliminated)

No. 12 Texas advances to super regional

Athens Regional (Athens, Georgia)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 13 Duke 2, UNC Greensboro 0

Game 2: Georgia 11, Western Kentucky 3 (6)

Saturday:

Game 3: Georgia 1, No. 13 Duke 0

Game 4: Western Kentucky 8, UNC Greensboro 4 (UNC Greensboro eliminated)

Game 5: No. 13 Duke 4, Western Kentucky 0 (12) (Western Kentucky eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: Georgia 10, No. 13 Duke 9 (Duke eliminated)

Georgia advances to super regional

Gainesville Regional (Gainesville, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 4 Florida 1, South Florida 0

Game 2: South Alabama 2, Baylor 0

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 4 Florida 10 vs. South Alabama 0

Game 4: South Florida 5, Baylor 0 (Baylor eliminated)

Game 5: South Florida 1, South Alabama 0 (South Alabama eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 4 Florida 8, South Florida 0 (South Florida eliminated)

No. 4 Florida advances to super regional

Tuscaloosa Regional (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Friday:

Game 1: Clemson 8, Troy 0 (5)

Game 2: No. 3 Alabama 9, Alabama State 0

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 3 Alabama 6, Clemson 0

Game 4: Troy 8, Alabama State 0 (Alabama State eliminated)

Game 5: Clemson 4, Troy 2 (Troy eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 3 Alabama 5, Clemson 0 (Clemson eliminated)

No. 3 Alabama advances to super regional

Lexington Regional (Lexington, Kentucky)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 14 Kentucky 3, Northwestern 2

Game 2: Notre Dame 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

Saturday:

Game 3: Notre Dame 12, No. 14 Kentucky 3

Game 4: Northwestern 7, Miami (Ohio) 1 (Miami (Ohio) eliminated)

Game 5: No. 14 Kentucky 7, Northwestern 2 (Northwestern eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 14 Kentucky 7, Notre Dame 0

Game 7: No. 14 Kentucky 4, Notre Dame 0 (Notre Dame eliminated)

No. 14 Kentucky advances to super regional

Tucson Regional (Tucson, Arizona)

Friday:

Game 1: Ole Miss 5, Villanova 1

Game 2: No. 11 Arizona 7, UMBC 0

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 11 Arizona 12, Ole Miss 6

Game 4: Villanova 4, UMBC 3 (UMBC eliminated)

Game 5: Ole Miss 6, Villanova 2 (Villanova eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 11 Arizona 12, Ole Miss 6 (Ole Miss eliminated)

No. 11 Arizona advances to super regional

Fayetteville Regional (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 6 Arkansas 8, Manhattan 0 (5)

Game 2: South Dakota State 7, Stanford 1

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 6 Arkansas 4, South Dakota State 0

Game 4: Stanford 11, Manhattan 2 (Manhattan eliminated)

Game 5: Stanford 2, South Dakota State 1 (10) (South Dakota State eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 6 Arkansas 7, Stanford 3 (Stanford eliminated)

No. 6 Arkansas advances to super regional

Baton Rouge Regional (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Friday:

Game 1: No. 7 LSU 10, McNeese State 2 (6)

Game 2: Louisiana 1, George Washington 0

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 7 LSU 10, Louisiana 3

Game 4: McNeese State 12, George Washington (5) (George Washington eliminated)

Game 5: Louisiana 4, McNeese State 0

Sunday:

Game 6: Louisiana 2, No. 7 LSU 0

Game 7: No. 7 LSU 8, Louisiana 5 (Louisiana eliminated)

No. 7 LSU advances to super regional

Tallahassee Regional (Tallahassee, Florida)

Friday:

Game 1: UCF 5, Auburn 4

Game 2: No. 10 Florida State 6, Kennesaw State 2

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 10 Florida State 3, UCF 0

Game 4: Kennesaw State 1, Auburn 0 (Auburn eliminated)

Game 5: UCF 2, Kennesaw State 0 (Kennesaw State eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 10 Florida State 2, UCF 0 (UCF eliminated)

No. 10 Florida State advances to super regional

Tempe Regional (Tempe, Arizona)

Thursday:

Game 1: Virginia Tech 5, BYU 2

Game 2: No. 15 Arizona State 7, Southern Illinois 4

Friday:

Game 3: Virginia Tech 8, No. 15 Arizona State 2

Game 4: BYU 7, Southern Illinois 2 (Southern Illinois eliminated)

Game 5: BYU 9, No. 15 Arizona State 8 (Arizona State eliminated)

Saturday:

Game 6: Virginia Tech 11, BYU 3 (5) (BYU eliminated)

Virginia Tech advances to super regional

Los Angeles Regional

Friday:

Game 1: Fresno State 3, Minnesota 0

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 8, Long Beach State 0 (5)

Saturday:

Game 3: No. 2 UCLA 5, Fresno State 4 (8)

Game 4: Minnesota 11, Long Beach State 0 (Long Beach State eliminated)

Game 5: Minnesota 6, Fresno State 3 (Fresno State eliminated)

Sunday:

Game 6: No. 2 UCLA 2, Minnesota 1 (Minnesota eliminated)

No. 2 UCLA advances to super regional