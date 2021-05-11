Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund, the fifth-ranked prospect heading into the 2021 MLB draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery next Tuesday, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN on Tuesday.

The ace for the Rebels, Hoglund walked off the mound in the first inning of Friday's start vs. Texas A&M after skipping a start due to soreness two weeks before. He pitched 62 2/3 innings this spring over 11 starts, tallying 96 strikeouts and 17 walks with a 2.87 ERA.

The school said an MRI on Monday revealed a tear in his UCL. The surgery is scheduled to be performed by Dr. James Andrews on May 18.

Hoglund is still expected to be selected in the first round, but likely later than originally projected.

Hoglund, who opted not to sign as the 36th overall pick out of a Florida high school in the 2018 MLB draft, took a big step forward this spring for Ole Miss, regularly getting in the mid-90s with an advanced four-pitch mix.

The MLB draft begins July 11.