RENO, Nev. -- Nevada's Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record that stood for 30 years.

Bosetti homered to right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman.

Georgia Tech's Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke's Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later.

Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.

His power surge was somewhat unexpected. Bosetti had five homers total in his first three seasons.