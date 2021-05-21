NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee State is conducting a study to test the feasibility of becoming the first historically black university to field varsity men's and women's ice hockey teams.

The university announced the study Friday with help from the NHL, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc.

"We are extremely excited about the prospect of adding men's and women's ice hockey to our athletics programs," athletic director Mikki Allen said. "Having the support of the Nashville Predators and the NHL is truly phenomenal and it speaks to the commitment that these two organizations have to growing the game of hockey."

The NHL and NHL Players' Association has sponsored studies since 2017 helping U.S. colleges and universities work through all the details of establishing varsity hockey programs.

The Predators have helped build or plan the addition of four new facilities with seven sheets of ice in Middle Tennessee. Results from the study are expected late this year.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt have men's hockey teams playing at the club level.