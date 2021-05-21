San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite has been reassigned to a new role within the university in the wake of an external investigation into sexual misconduct by the athletic department's former director of sports medicine.

The investigation, which was initiated in December 2019, determined Scott Shaw inappropriately touched eight former and two current female student-athletes during purported physical therapy sessions. It was concluded based on a preponderance of the evidence that Shaw touched the women's breasts and near their groin areas underneath their clothing, according to a summary of the external investigation's findings released by the school.

"As a leader, I am deeply sorry our student-athletes were impacted by Scott Shaw," Tuite said in a statement. "I will continue to fully cooperate with any and all investigations. My key objective here is to let our community heal."

Most of the incidents took place between 2006 and 2009, and another two took place after 2017, according to the school. Tuite was hired as the athletic department's chief operations officer in 2010 before being named the athletic director in 2017.

The incidents were initially reported by women's swimming and diving coach Sage Hopkins in December 2009, but a university investigation found no wrongdoing in May 2010. Shaw resigned in August, four months after a USA Today report shed light on the university's handling of the allegations.

SJSU president Mary Papazian became aware of a nearly 300-page packet of information about the 2009 incidents that Hopkins provided to the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference in 2019, which led the school to revisit the claims.

Since March, Hopkins and former deputy athletic director Steve O'Brien have named Tuite and other SJSU administrators in two lawsuits that allege retaliation and wrongful termination related to the investigation into Shaw.

"A new investigation is underway to determine the adequacy of the 2009 investigation, and whether the university properly responded to subsequent concerns about that original investigation," the school's summary report said.

Tuite's new role will be as a special director of external relations and capital project development.

"I love San Jose State University and I am committed to its mission," Tuite said in a statement. "My new role allows me to continue this important work, and I am grateful for the opportunity to do so."

The school did not say who would lead the athletic department on an interim basis, nor did it outline a timeline for a permanent athletic director to be hired.