The Women's College World Series is returning for the first time since 2019 after last season's tournament was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But who is the greatest team to win it all?

We picked the eight greatest championship teams and want you to vote to pick the greatest ever. Voting for the first round lasts through Friday.

1994 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's dynasty -- five Women's College World Series titles in seven years -- may have peaked at championship No. 3. The Wildcats went 64-3 (second-best winning percentage in Division I history), had a 31-game winning streak, had a plus-427 run differential during the season and outscored their opponents 38-2 in their perfect 7-0 postseason run.

In the circle, Susie Parra, the Pac-10 Player of the Year, went 33-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 244 strikeouts. Arizona's lineup was stacked from top to bottom, too. Shortstop Laura Espinoza hit 30 home runs, then a Division I record, and led the Wildcats with 95 RBIs and an .887 slugging percentage. Her .392 batting average ranked fifth, behind catcher and Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year Leah Braatz (.397 AVG, 18 HR, 75 RBI), outfielder Leah O'Brien-Amico (.416 BA, .542 SLG), second baseman Jenny Dalton-Hill (.434 AVG, 16 HR, 91 RBI) and first baseman Amy Chellevold (.504 AVG, 32 SB, 88 R).

2015 Florida Gators

The 2015 Gators lost Hannah Rogers, who helped lead Florida to the 2014 WCWS title, and didn't yet have Kelly Barnhill, a three-time NFCA All-American who became the program's career strikeouts leader. No matter. Lauren Haeger, Aleshia Ocasio and Delanie Gourley dominated opponents all season long, especially when it mattered most.

The 60-7 Gators went 10-1 in the NCAA tournament, outscoring opponents 43-8 with six shutouts. Ocasio helped fill the void of Rogers in her freshman season, going 18-3 with a 2.58 ERA and 155 strikeouts. Gourley lowered her ERA from 3.43 to 2.73 and improved her strikeout rate from 8.3 K/7 to 9.3 K/7 as a sophomore. And Haeger went 32-2 with a 1.58 ERA in the circle while hitting .348 with 19 home runs and 71 RBIs en route to being named National Collegiate Player of the Year.

2013 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma ended its 13-year drought and started a run of three titles in five years behind two-time USA Softball Player of the Year Keilani Ricketts and sophomore Lauren Chamberlain. The Sooners had a 1.16 ERA and averaged 7.8 runs per game, both the best in Division I that year, and won what coach Patty Gasso called "the best game I've ever been a part of" in Game 1 of the championship series against Tennessee.

Ricketts, who went 35-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 16 shutouts during the season, struck out 13 batters and allowed three runs in 12 innings. Oklahoma rallied from three runs down to tie it in the bottom of the 11th, then won it on Chamberlain's walk-off two-run home run, which tied her own single-season program record she set the year prior. The next night, Ricketts hit a three-run homer while Michelle Gascoigne threw a three-hit, 12-strikeout shutout.

1999 UCLA Bruins

The Bruins set program records in home runs (95), total runs (429) and wins (63) at the time en route to the championship. They had four NFCA First-Team All-Americans, including Courtney Dale, who tied Lisa Fernandez's single-season wins record by going 33-1 with a 0.98 ERA and being named Pac-10 Pitcher of the Year, and Amanda Freed went 27-4 with a 0.96 ERA while also hitting .357 with 21 RBIs at the plate.

Outfielder Christie Ambrosi hit .429 with a Division I-best 103 hits, while legendary catcher Stacey Nuveman slugged 31 homers, the second-most in Division I history at the time. But it was Julie Adams who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. The third baseman hit .565 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in eight games, during which UCLA outscored its opponents 47-10.

2001 Arizona Wildcats

Sure, the long ball was paramount to Arizona's success. The Wildcats slugged a then-Division I record 126 home runs -- Toni Mascarenas and Leneah Manuma, two NFCA First-Team All-Americans, combined for 44 of them. Their lineup also featured Lauren Bauer, who led the team in batting average (.426), hits (104), runs (81) and stolen bases (38).

But it was Jennie Finch who absolutely dominated. It wasn't just the fact she went 32-0, which not only broke Lisa Fernandez's previous record for most wins without a loss in a season in Division I history, but was also part of 60 straight wins from April 2000 to April 2002. Couple it with her 0.54 ERA and 279 strikeouts. She was named national player of the year and Most Outstanding Player after a four-hit shutout in the WCWS championship game, cementing her status as an Arizona -- and college softball -- legend.

1992 UCLA Bruins

By now, this is the third time Lisa Fernandez's name has been referenced, yet this is only the first time she was on a team here. That just goes to show how many talented teams there have been since the 1992 Bruins, who went 54-2 and won their seventh WCWS title overall, their fourth in five seasons. UCLA won all seven if its NCAA tournament games, outscoring opponents 39-3, and a big reason why was Fernandez.

She allowed only four earned runs in 196 1/3 innings for a 0.14 ERA, the sixth-best ERA in Division I history and a mark that no one has come close to reaching in nearly three decades. Her 29-0 record was, at the time, the most wins without a loss in a season. And while Fernandez hit .401 as well, Yvonne Gutierrez also shined. She was tied for the Division I lead with 11 homers and also hit .406.

2005 Michigan Wolverines

The WCWS trophy had never been farther east than College Station, Texas, and had never been farther north than Berkeley, California, until Michigan won the 2005 WCWS. Even legendary UCLA coach Sue Enquist, whose Bruins lost to the Wolverines in the championship series, said, "I know it's good for softball to see a team other than UCLA win it." It wasn't an easy road for the Wolverines -- they lost Game 1 of the championship series before winning Game 2, 5-2, and winning Game 3, 4-1, in a 10-inning thriller.

Jennie Ritter, who went 38-4 with a 0.92 ERA and 417 strikeouts in 288 2/3 innings, carried them there. She gave up just two runs (one earned) in a 5-2 Game 2 victory, and pitched out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the ninth inning of Game 3. That set the stage for Samantha Findlay, the WCWS Most Outstanding Player and Big Ten Freshman of the Year whose two-out, three-run homer is one of the most iconic plays in WCWS history.

2008 Arizona State Sun Devils

The 2008 Sun Devils' offense was so potent that many of the program records it set -- 480 runs, 611 hits, 99 home runs, .439 on-base percentage -- still hold today. They outscored opponents by 356 runs over the course of the season, and their 11-0 championship game win over Texas A&M is the record for largest margin of victory in a championship-clinching game.

"One through nine, they're a threat," said ace Katie Burkhart, who won 41 games, recorded a 0.75 ERA and struck out 513 batters. It didn't matter if it was Kaitlyn Cochran, whose .439 batting average was third-best in program history; Mindy Cowles, who homered 18 times; freshman Krista Donnenwirth, who was tied for second in the NCAA with 74 RBIs; or Jackie Vasquez, whose 87 hits were second-most in a season in program history. The Sun Devils were powerful.