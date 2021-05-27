WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Brian Plotkin, an All-American at Indiana who went on to win an MLS Cup with the Columbus Crew, was named head soccer coach at Army on Thursday.

Plotkin spent the past three seasons as an assistant at Notre Dame and also served on the staffs at Dartmouth and Loyola Chicago. He takes over for Russell Payne, who left earlier this month after 11 years to become head coach at Northwestern.

"We are confident he is going to be a great leader of our cadet athletes, not only on the pitch but off it as we develop leaders of character for our nation," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a release. "He brings a wealth of experience as an assistant coach throughout Division I."

A standout at Indiana from 2002 through '05, Plotkin was an integral part of two national championship teams (2003-04) and was named the 2005 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year. He also was runner-up that season for the MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the best player in college soccer.