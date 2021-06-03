Big East scraps intraconference transfer policy

NEW YORK -- The Big East has eliminated its intraconference transfer policy, allowing athletes to transfer within the conference without losing a year of eligibility.

The decision was made by the league's board of directors and announced Thursday. It takes effect immediately. The old policy had been in effect for roughly two decades.

Athlete transfers in all conference-sponsored sports will be governed by NCAA legislation, the Big East said.

A new NCAA policy allows players to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. Many conferences, including the ACC, Pac-12 and Big 12, had already dropped their restrictions on intraconference transfers.