OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts threw a perfect game in a 6-0 win over UCLA in the Women's College World Series on Friday, her 21st birthday.

Fouts tossed the fifth perfect game in WCWS history, and the first since Southern Miss pitcher Courtney Blades did it in 2000 in a 1-0 win over Arizona.

Headed into the seventh inning, Fouts had to face the two best hitters in the UCLA lineup to keep her perfect game alive. Fouts struck out Bubba Nickles and Rachel Garcia, who will join the U.S. Olympic team after the WCWS ends.

After Aaliyah Jordan flew out to left field for the final out, Fouts jumped into the arms of catcher Bailey Hemphill as her teammates joined her on the field to celebrate the feat.

In all, Fouts had 14 strikeouts in yet another dominant performance.