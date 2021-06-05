OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Jocelyn Alo set the Oklahoma softball single-season home run record Saturday, going deep in the sixth inning of an 8-0 win over Georgia in the Women's College World Series.

Alo now has 31 home runs this season, breaking the mark she reached in 2018 when she tied Lauren Chamberlain (2012, 2013). The two-run home run Saturday turned out to be the only hit of the day for Alo, who was named softball's player of the year earlier in the week.

After a disappointing loss to James Madison in the WCWS opener on Thursday, when No. 1 seed Oklahoma was held to a season-low three runs, the Sooners returned to their offensive form against the Bulldogs to stave off elimination. Alo was one of three players to hit home runs in the game.

Oklahoma went on to beat the second-seeded and defending champion UCLA Bruins late Saturday night by a score of 10-3. The Sooners next take on JMU in a rematch Sunday.