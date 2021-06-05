With the return of the Women's College World Series, we want your take on which college softball team is the greatest of all time.

Entering the WCWS, we picked eight teams for you to vote for. Now the field has been narrowed from four to two -- and both hail from Tucson. Here is how you voted in the semifinals:

1994 Arizona over 1999 UCLA, 3,079 to 1,838

2001 Arizona over 2008 Arizona State, 3,300 to 1,490

Of Arizona's eight national championships, these may have been the best two. But to determine who's No. 1, you have to decide. Voting lasts through Wednesday.

1994 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona's dynasty -- five Women's College World Series titles in seven years -- may have peaked at championship No. 3. The Wildcats went 64-3 (second-best winning percentage in Division I history), had a 31-game winning streak, had a plus-427 run differential during the season and outscored their opponents 38-2 in their perfect 7-0 postseason run.

In the circle, Susie Parra, the Pac-10 Player of the Year, went 33-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 244 strikeouts. Arizona's lineup was stacked from top to bottom, too. Shortstop Laura Espinoza hit 30 home runs, then a Division I record, and led the Wildcats with 95 RBIs and an .887 slugging percentage. Her .392 batting average ranked fifth, behind catcher and Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year Leah Braatz (.397 AVG, 18 HR, 75 RBI), outfielder Leah O'Brien-Amico (.416 BA, .542 SLG), second baseman Jenny Dalton-Hill (.434 AVG, 16 HR, 91 RBI) and first baseman Amy Chellevold (.504 AVG, 32 SB, 88 R)

2001 Arizona Wildcats

Sure, the long ball was paramount to Arizona's success. The Wildcats slugged a then-Division I record 126 home runs -- Toni Mascarenas and Leneah Manuma, two NFCA First-Team All-Americans, combined for 44 of them. Their lineup also featured Lauren Bauer, who led the team in batting average (.426), hits (104), runs (81) and stolen bases (38).

But it was Jennie Finch who absolutely dominated. It wasn't just the fact she went 32-0, which not only broke Lisa Fernandez's previous record for most wins without a loss in a season in Division I history, but was also part of 60 straight wins from April 2000 to April 2002. Couple it with her 0.54 ERA and 279 strikeouts. She was named national player of the year and Most Outstanding Player after a four-hit shutout in the WCWS championship game, cementing her status as an Arizona -- and college softball -- legend.