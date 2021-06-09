The fans voted, and our experts disagree.

Who was the greatest college softball team ever?

We at ESPN narrowed it to eight Women's College World Series championship teams to have fans decide. Eight turned to four, and four to two. The one remaining after the fan vote: the 2001 Arizona Wildcats, which received 72.65% of the final vote.

What turned out to be the sixth WCWS title of eight for legendary coach Mike Candrea, who announced his retirement on Monday after 36 years leading the University of Arizona, was certainly a memorable one.

The Wildcats slugged a then-Division I record 126 home runs and outscored their opponents by 412 runs while going 65-4, winning their last 26 games of the season. They boasted three first-team All-American hitters in Toni Mascarenas (.405 AVG, 25 HRs, 84 RBIs), Lauren Bauer (.426 AVG, 104 H, 38 SBs) and Leneah Manuma (.349 AVG, 19 HRs, 61 RBIs).

Oh, and Arizona also had ace Jennie Finch, who went 32-0 with a 0.54 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 279 strikeouts. She was named national player of the year and WCWS Most Outstanding Player after a four-hit shutout over UCLA ended a four-year drought for the Wildcats.

But our analysts disagree. Here is who some of them think is the greatest team of all time.

Michele Smith: 1994 Arizona Wildcats

This was the prototypical Mike Candrea team: great speed on offense, the defense defended the ball well and a great arm in the circle. Susie Parra had the ability to move the ball through the entire zone. She could strike you out but she also pitched for contact. Arizona was an excellent fielding team, which played into her ability to induce grounders and popups with a good drop ball.

The University of Arizona won five WCWS titles between 1991 and 1997, but the 1994 team, one that went 64-3 and outscored its opponents by 427 runs over the course of the year, may have been the most dominant. University of Arizona

Arizona's lineup was intimidating top to bottom. Their power hitters all protected each other. Laura Espinoza hit 30 home runs but also hit for average; she was just a great all-around athlete. Leah Braatz hit .397 with 18 home runs. Leah O'Brien-Amico hit .416, slugged .542 and could run down anything in the outfield. You knew if the ball hit the ground twice, Amy Chellevold was going to be safe.

Second basemen are generally quick and agile because they have to cover second, get to first base on bunts and show off their mobility to make plays in the field. In turn, they don't always have large power numbers; they typically hit for average. But Jenny Dalton-Hill had a lot of power -- 16 homers, 91 RBIs -- that you don't normally see from middle infielders. She was an anomaly from that position at the time. (Smith played for Oklahoma State from 1986 to 1989).

Jessica Mendoza: 1994 Arizona Wildcats

The '94 Arizona team set the standard. I remember watching Laura Espinoza on TV and the unbelievable power she had. Keep in mind, they were playing with sticks. I was playing softball in 1994 when I was 13 years old. I remember the bats they made us use. They made a loud "ting" noise and the balls didn't go anywhere off of them. Composite bats weren't around. I'm not trying to take away from the players now, but this went to show the purity of Espinoza's power.

Oklahoma right now wouldn't even hold a candle. If you look at Espinoza (30 HRs in 1994), Leah Braatz (18 HRs), Jenny Dalton-Hill (16 HRs). If you look at '94 and the home runs that just those four players hit, those are all 30-home-run hitters then. (Editor's note: Espinoza hit 37 in 1995; Dalton hit 28 in 1996; Braatz hit 25 in 1998.) Here at the World Series, there's one player who has 30 home runs. Imagine giving the '94 players this kind of technology? They would break the home run record, just those three players. (Mendoza was an outfielder for Stanford from 1999 to 2002).